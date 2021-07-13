Why Shares Of Bridgeline Digital Surged Today

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are trading higher after the company announced a government agency in Singapore signed a three-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience. Bridgeline acquired Hawksearch in May.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. Its Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications and online stores.

Hawksearch is a site search and recommendation platform with an 'intelligent dashboard' and suite of e-commerce apps.

At the time of publication, shares of Bridgeline Digital were trading 20.3% higher at $7.23. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

