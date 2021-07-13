fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

Why Shares Of Bridgeline Digital Surged Today

byBill Haddad
July 13, 2021 12:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are trading higher after the company announced a government agency in Singapore signed a three-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience. Bridgeline acquired Hawksearch in May. 

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. Its Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications and online stores. 

Hawksearch is a site search and recommendation platform with an 'intelligent dashboard' and suite of e-commerce apps.

At the time of publication, shares of Bridgeline Digital were trading 20.3% higher at $7.23. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.38.
 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares climbed 128.8% to settle at $9.06 on Tuesday. read more

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares jumped 81.7% to $12.12 after the company announced its Global Telesat Communications unit has entered into an agreement with Alibaba.com. GTC will be a Gold-Supplier on the e-commerce website. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more