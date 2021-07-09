12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) stock increased by 8.87% to $11.9 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 379 shares come close, making up 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.4 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares rose 4.58% to $0.68. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 66.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.2 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares moved upwards by 2.85% to $1.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.2K, accounting for 0.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.3 million.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) shares rose 2.84% to $7.22. At the close, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.6 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares rose 2.81% to $3.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4K, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.7 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock increased by 2.26% to $3.61. This security traded at a volume of 16.1K shares come close, making up 0.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.0 million.
Losers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares decreased by 5.28% to $3.23 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 150.7K shares come close, making up 33.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $224.5 million.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock declined by 4.91% to $3.1. This security traded at a volume of 1.3K shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.9 million.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares decreased by 4.01% to $16.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 639 shares by close, accounting for 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $71.5 million.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares declined by 3.45% to $1.96. Calithera Biosciences’s trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.1 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock declined by 3.18% to $1.83. This security traded at a volume of 241 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares fell 2.6% to $4.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 41.8K shares, which is 20.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
