Why Shares Of Origin Agritech Are Trading Higher Today

byBill Haddad
July 8, 2021 1:00 pm
Shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are trading higher after China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs approved four of the company's hybrid corn breeds. The company also noted it has GMO enhanced versions of the newly approved hybrids within its approval pipeline.

The company notes China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently raised national standards for approval regarding different corn and rice varieties in order to promote further germplasm innovation. Origin Agritech is able to participate in the Green Pass program, which allows the company to streamline the approval process and submit more hybrids annually.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China.

At the time of publication, shares of Origin Agritech were trading 15.8% higher at $8.38. The stock has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

