Why Newegg Commerce Shares Are Surging Today

byRandy Elias
July 7, 2021 11:06 am
Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares are trading higher. The company earlier announced it now offers professional PC assembly to customers who design their own computers on the Newegg PC Builder.

The company's build-to-order (BTO) offering takes advantage of Newegg's ENIAC in-house computer assembly service to build and deliver fully assembled computers significantly faster than other competitive BTO offerings, according to the press release.

Newegg Commerce Stock Surges: Technical Levels To Watch

Newegg Commerce is an e-commerce company offering direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products and provides certain third-party logistics services globally.

Newegg's stock was trading about 130% higher at $62.55 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock set a new 52-week high of $70 and has a 52-week low of $2.80.

