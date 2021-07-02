fbpx
Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Taking Off Today

byAdam Eckert
July 2, 2021 8:04 am
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is trading significantly higher Friday morning after the company announced the flight window for its next rocket-powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity will open on July 11.

The “Unity 22” mission will be Virgin Galactic's fourth crewed spaceflight. It will also be the first to carry a full crew, including Sir Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic. Branson will be testing the private astronaut experience.

See Also: Virgin Galactic, Astra Space, Palantir — 3 Stocks To Watch Today On High Retail-Investor Interest

“I truly believe that space belongs to all of us. After more than 16 years of research, engineering, and testing, Virgin Galactic stands at the vanguard of a new commercial space industry, which is set to open space to humankind and change the world for good," Branson said. 

Price Action: Virgin Galactic has traded as high as $62.80 and as low as $14.27 over a 52-week period. 
At last check Friday, the stock was up 27.70% in premarket trading at $55.16.

Photo: courtesy of Virgin Galactic.

