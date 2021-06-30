12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock increased by 31.67% to $3.7 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 26.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $171.8 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock rose 4.83% to $1.03. This security traded at a volume of 356 shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $86.9 million.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares increased by 4.2% to $12.14. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 718 shares, which is 0.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock increased by 3.6% to $0.48. This security traded at a volume of 20.0K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock rose 3.52% to $2.35. At the close, Kintara Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 2.5K shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 million.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) stock rose 3.17% to $5.53. This security traded at a volume of 38.1K shares come close, making up 3.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.7 million.
Losers
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock decreased by 7.18% to $17.99 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Newegg Commerce’s trading volume hit 691.7K shares by close, accounting for 163.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) stock declined by 6.07% to $1.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.6K, accounting for 2.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares declined by 4.51% to $4.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.7K, accounting for 2.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $129.6 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares decreased by 3.8% to $2.03. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.8K shares, which is 1.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $156.2 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock declined by 2.94% to $3.31. This security traded at a volume of 1.2K shares come close, making up 1.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock fell 2.37% to $31.71. At the close, Ontrak’s trading volume reached 406 shares. This is 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.3 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.