Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 30, 2021 12:47 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 3.18% to $6.64 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 291.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares increased by 1.82% to $4.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.8K shares, making up 27.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $79.2 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares rose 1.82% to $11.13. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 164.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $602.1 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares moved upwards by 1.52% to $4.06. The current volume of 31.7K shares is 21.22% of FedNat Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $71.2 million.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) stock moved upwards by 1.33% to $9.14. Greenlight Capital Re’s stock is trading at a volume of 31.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $318.5 million.
  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) shares increased by 1.19% to $17.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.8K, which is 19.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $766.2 million.

Losers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares fell 3.0% to $11.33 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 315.5K, which is 25.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares fell 2.63% to $4.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 14.4K, which is 6.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 1.58% to $59.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 147.2K shares, making up 41.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock fell 1.48% to $9.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.9K shares, making up 9.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $307.9 million.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares declined by 1.45% to $9.57. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 948 shares, making up 0.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.3 million.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) stock declined by 1.44% to $239.41. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 490.9K shares, making up 28.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 billion.

