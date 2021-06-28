fbpx
Why Tesla And Lordstown Motors Are Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
June 28, 2021 12:41 pm
Shares of several EV stocks including Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) are trading higher on optimism the sector will benefit from the U.S. infrastructure bill.

Tesla designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally.

Tesla's stock was trading about 2.4% higher at $688.09 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $900.40 and a 52-week low of $189.70.

Lordstown Motors operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light-duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers.

Lordstown's stock was trading about 6% higher at $11.66 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.80 and a 52-week low of $6.69.

