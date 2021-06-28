Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are trading higher on Monday amid strength in the tech sector. Concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant have also possibly boosted work-from-home stocks.

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing.

The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Zoom's stock was trading about 5.3% higher at $392.33 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $588.84 and a 52-week low of $230.