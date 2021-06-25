12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares moved upwards by 4.23% to $7.38 during Friday’s after-market session. Express’s trading volume hit 8.9 million shares by close, accounting for 86.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $489.2 million.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $4.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 661, accounting for 0.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock rose 3.41% to $10.9. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3 million shares, which is 168.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock rose 2.24% to $79.76. Signet Jewelers’s trading volume hit 1.7 million shares by close, accounting for 196.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock increased by 1.56% to $44.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 287.7K, accounting for 16.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares moved upwards by 1.56% to $1.95. Waitr Hldgs’s trading volume hit 2.4 million shares by close, accounting for 105.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $225.0 million.
Losers
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares declined by 3.21% to $4.83 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.6K shares come close, making up 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.1 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares declined by 2.29% to $3.42. Drive Shack’s trading volume hit 9.2 million shares by close, accounting for 389.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $314.8 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 2.2% to $1.78. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.5K shares, which is 1.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.6 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock declined by 1.75% to $3.38. At the close, Harbor Custom Development’s trading volume reached 315 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.3 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock fell 1.21% to $4.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.8K, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock decreased by 1.19% to $2.5. This security traded at a volume of 170 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.4 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.