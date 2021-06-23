Why Tesla Stock Is Accelerating Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the Tesla Model 3 took the top spot on the Cars.com American-Made Index for 2021.

The annual survey by Cars.com aims to identify the most American-made vehicles. Tesla's No. 1 ranking marks the first time an electric vehicle has claimed the top spot.

The Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) Mustang came in second, while the Tesla Model Y took third place.

Tesla's Most Recent Earnings: On April 26, Tesla reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, beating the estimate of 79 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion, which beat the estimate of $10.29 billion.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $187.43 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 5.12% at $655.65.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.