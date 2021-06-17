fbpx
Why Nikola's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
June 17, 2021 10:41 am
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are trading higher after the company announced a partnership with CNH Industrial to develop and produce a complete line-up of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks.

"By leveraging the partners’ respective expertise and technological know-how, the project has very quickly moved from the drawing board to the trial stages with the prototypes already built," said in the company's report.

Nikola Corp is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

Nikola's stock was trading about 7.6% higher at $16.96 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.30 and a 52-week low of $9.37.

