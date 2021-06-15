fbpx
QQQ
-2.25
346.76
-0.65%
DIA
-0.84
345.14
-0.24%
SPY
-0.67
425.93
-0.16%
TLT
-0.17
141.39
-0.12%
GLD
-0.64
175.35
-0.37%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 15, 2021 4:36 pm
Gainers

  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock rose 7.05% to $3.64 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.6K shares, which is 25.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock rose 4.66% to $1.57. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 230 shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $7.09. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 71.0K shares, which is 17.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares moved upwards by 3.74% to $0.77. This security traded at a volume of 384 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares moved upwards by 3.64% to $4.84. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.6K shares, which is 5.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $832.0 million.
  • Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock moved upwards by 3.18% to $5.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.1K, accounting for 1.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.2 million.

Losers

  • Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock decreased by 9.84% to $2.75 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 308.1K shares come close, making up 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) shares decreased by 5.74% to $3.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 52.8K, accounting for 5.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $224.2 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares fell 4.64% to $2.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.2K, accounting for 1.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock decreased by 3.85% to $4.0. At the close, Clearside Biomedical’s trading volume reached 352.6K shares. This is 159.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.3 million.
  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock fell 3.59% to $3.5. OncoSec Medical’s trading volume hit 900 shares by close, accounting for 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.1 million.
  • Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) shares fell 3.48% to $1.39. At the close, Millendo Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 8.7K shares. This is 0.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.4 million.

