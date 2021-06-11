12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares moved upwards by 4.23% to $3.2 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 90.7K shares come close, making up 14.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $229.5 million.
- AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) shares rose 2.83% to $6.9. At the close, AMTD International’s trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 8.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares rose 1.74% to $15.71. Carver Bancorp’s trading volume hit 7.0K shares by close, accounting for 2.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.3 million.
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) stock increased by 1.6% to $5.06. Siebert Financial’s trading volume hit 7.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.2 million.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares increased by 1.54% to $10.87. This security traded at a volume of 57.2K shares come close, making up 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 billion.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares moved upwards by 1.26% to $2.41. This security traded at a volume of 24.6K shares come close, making up 0.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.2 million.
Losers
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) stock fell 5.49% to $1.55 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7K, accounting for 0.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares declined by 4.77% to $7.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 534.5K, accounting for 51.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $302.6 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares fell 2.86% to $1.02. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 475 shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.5 million.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) stock decreased by 1.79% to $6.59. At the close, Medley Management’s trading volume reached 8.1K shares. This is 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) stock declined by 1.18% to $5.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 413, accounting for 0.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 0.98% to $6.1. This security traded at a volume of 2.8K shares come close, making up 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.8 million.
