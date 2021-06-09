Why Are Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Trading Lower Today?

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are trading lower, pulling back following a recent retail-driven surge in the name.

Over the past couple of weeks, retail and Reddit traders have targeted stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond as the stock has been trending across social media platforms.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,020 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock was trading down 4.6% at $35.14 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.90 and a 52-week low of $7.30.