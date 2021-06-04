12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares rose 3.5% to $2.95 during Friday’s after-market session. LightPath Technologies’s trading volume hit 104.4K shares by close, accounting for 10.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 2.37% to $20.73. This security traded at a volume of 499.4K shares come close, making up 1.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares increased by 1.99% to $37.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 20.0K, accounting for 6.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $423.1 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock moved upwards by 1.47% to $3.43. At the close, Oblong’s trading volume reached 5.4K shares. This is 3.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $91.2 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares increased by 1.3% to $7.79. At the close, Nano Dimension’s trading volume reached 48.1K shares. This is 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock rose 1.1% to $1.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.6K, accounting for 0.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $94.2 million.
Losers
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock fell 6.8% to $1.92 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Evolving Systems’s trading volume reached 690 shares. This is 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock fell 3.57% to $19.77. At the close, SemiLEDs’s trading volume reached 47.6K shares. This is 0.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares fell 3.5% to $6.36. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4K shares, which is 0.93 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.3 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock decreased by 2.2% to $8.91. MoSys’s trading volume hit 31.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares fell 2.04% to $3.37. Support.com’s trading volume hit 4.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 1.93% to $1.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.8K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.
