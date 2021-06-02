12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares moved upwards by 14.93% to $13.24 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 10.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock moved upwards by 9.61% to $3.42. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 36.5K shares, which is 9.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $42.4. At the close, Koss’s trading volume reached 205.9K shares. This is 5.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $361.1 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares moved upwards by 3.91% to $0.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.5 million, accounting for 13.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $664.4 million.
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) shares moved upwards by 3.49% to $113.05. PVH’s trading volume hit 53.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock increased by 3.12% to $47.5. This security traded at a volume of 42.5K shares come close, making up 9.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $962.7 million.
Losers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock decreased by 2.6% to $12.76 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.8K shares, which is 0.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $246.7 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 2.28% to $6.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 957.4K, accounting for 7.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $427.3 million.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares declined by 2.15% to $91.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.3K, accounting for 2.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares declined by 2.02% to $50.16. Poshmark’s trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares declined by 1.67% to $5.31. Cango’s trading volume hit 177.5K shares by close, accounting for 23.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $775.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares declined by 1.38% to $12.2. This security traded at a volume of 47.7K shares come close, making up 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
