8 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock rose 29.98% to $10.15 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Vertex Energy’s stock is trading at a volume of 94.8 million, which is 1046.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.2 million.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock rose 29.29% to $3.31. Trading volume for ENGlobal’s stock is 15.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1717.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $92.6 million.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares increased by 15.29% to $2.94. The current volume of 565.4K shares is 155.27% of Abraxas Petroleum’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock moved upwards by 13.15% to $63.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 607.2K shares, making up 101.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $819.7 million.
- Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares rose 12.39% to $2.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 802.3K shares, making up 290.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.2 million.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) stock moved upwards by 12.31% to $105.15. The current volume of 167.2K shares is 100.27% of Nabors Industries’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $779.4 million.
Losers
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) stock decreased by 7.12% to $11.23 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Recon Technology’s stock is 432.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.6 million.
- MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares decreased by 5.41% to $6.13. As of 12:30 EST, MV Oil’s stock is trading at a volume of 153.4K, which is 157.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
