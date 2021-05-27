fbpx
QQQ
-0.31
334.44
-0.09%
DIA
+ 1.19
342.08
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 0.94
418.13
+ 0.22%
TLT
-0.98
140.20
-0.7%
GLD
-0.47
178.11
-0.26%

Why GM's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
May 27, 2021 10:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares are trading higher following reports suggesting the company is restarting production in five plants closed due to chip shortage.

On April 8, GM announced plans to temporarily idle or extend downtimes at several plants in North America due to an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage impacting the global automotive industry.

GM designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

GM's stock was trading 3.9% higher at $60.35 per share at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $23.33.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, GM Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Why General Motors Shares Are Trading Higher Today

General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results. read more

Why Are Blink Charging And ChargePoint Trading Higher Today?

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) are trading higher Wednesday afternoon after General Motors Co (NYSE: read more

Thinking About Buying Stock In Disney, Ford, GM Or AMD?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.  Here’s the latest news and updates for Disney, Ford, GM and AMD. read more