Why Ball's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 26, 2021 3:25 pm
Ball (NYSE:BLL) shares are trading lower after BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $107 to $87.

Ball stock has been falling Wednesday, down 4.14% to a price of $82.47. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.11 million, which is approximately 193.65% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.60 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Ball's stock was $88.58 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $102.76 and a low of $63.61 in the past 52 weeks.

