Why Ault Global Holdings' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Ault Global Holdings (AMEX:DPW) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 sales of $13.24 million, up from $5.61 million year over year.

Ault Global's stock has been rising Tuesday, up 8.51% to a price of $2.58. The stock's current volume for the day is 8.30 million, which is approximately 206.56% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.02 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $2.84 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $10.94 and as low as $1.0.

