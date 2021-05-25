fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.33
332.18
+ 0.1%
DIA
-0.67
344.63
-0.19%
SPY
-0.75
419.92
-0.18%
TLT
+ 1.19
136.99
+ 0.86%
GLD
+ 1.51
174.85
+ 0.85%

Why Ault Global Holdings' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 25, 2021 3:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Ault Global Holdings (AMEX:DPW) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 sales of $13.24 million, up from $5.61 million year over year.

Ault Global's stock has been rising Tuesday, up 8.51% to a price of $2.58. The stock's current volume for the day is 8.30 million, which is approximately 206.56% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.02 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $2.84 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $10.94 and as low as $1.0.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Ault Global Holdings's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Ault Global Holdings's Stock Today read more

42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares surged 28.4% to $10.17 following reports indicating equipment billings increased 50% in April compared to the prior year's period. read more

25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 30.5% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported commitment to becoming all-electric hydraulic facturing services provider. read more

7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received FDA Fast Track designation for apitegromab for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy. read more