12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ballys (NYSE:BALY) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $57.31 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 144.5K shares come close, making up 20.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) stock increased by 2.73% to $24.0. At the close, Arco Platform’s trading volume reached 6.0K shares. This is 2.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock increased by 2.62% to $7.04. At the close, Wah Fu Education Group’s trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock increased by 2.27% to $1.35. At the close, XpresSpa Group’s trading volume reached 28.6K shares. This is 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.1 million.
- Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) stock rose 2.01% to $77.46. This security traded at a volume of 18.1K shares come close, making up 7.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) stock rose 1.77% to $189.34. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.4K shares, which is 1.45 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
Losers
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock fell 7.24% to $8.97 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 10.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 4.58% to $13.15. At the close, Moxian’s trading volume reached 29.7K shares. This is 1.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $254.3 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 4.38% to $2.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3K, accounting for 0.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 1.81% to $3.27. At the close, China Liberal Education’s trading volume reached 15.1K shares. This is 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock decreased by 1.61% to $3.67. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.3K shares, which is 0.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.1 million.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock decreased by 1.53% to $249.94. This security traded at a volume of 175.3K shares come close, making up 10.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 billion.
