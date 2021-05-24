Why Strongbridge Biopharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares are trading higher after Xeris Pharmaceuticals announced it will acquire the company in a stock and CVR transaction.

Strongebridge Biopharma's stock has been rising Monday, up 12.5% to a price of $2.73. The stock's volume is currently 19.69 million, which is roughly 4383.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 449.17 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.63 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.63 and fallen to a low of $1.87.

