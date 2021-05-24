fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.01
321.00
+ 1.84%
DIA
+ 2.27
339.77
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 4.76
410.18
+ 1.15%
TLT
+ 0.55
137.13
+ 0.4%
GLD
+ 0.33
175.71
+ 0.19%

Why Strongbridge Biopharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 24, 2021 1:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares are trading higher after Xeris Pharmaceuticals announced it will acquire the company in a stock and CVR transaction.

Strongebridge Biopharma's stock has been rising Monday, up 12.5% to a price of $2.73. The stock's volume is currently 19.69 million, which is roughly 4383.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 449.17 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.63 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.63 and fallen to a low of $1.87.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) shares jumped 123.7% to $13.33 after the company reported the FDA approval of IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, its distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock moved upwards by 7.1% to $9.95 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Ocugen's trading volume reached 7.6 million shares. This is 13.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. read more