11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares increased by 1.97% to $171.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Take-Two Interactive’s trading volume hit 446.5K shares by close, accounting for 36.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares moved upwards by 1.65% to $4.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 22.2K, accounting for 0.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $107.3 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock rose 1.53% to $1.32. At the close, Cinedigm’s trading volume reached 102.5K shares. This is 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $219.0 million.
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock increased by 1.36% to $14.14. iQIYI’s trading volume hit 753.2K shares by close, accounting for 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) shares increased by 1.17% to $5.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.7K, accounting for 1.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares rose 1.14% to $13.29. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 82.2K shares, which is 4.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
Losers
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) stock fell 2.81% to $35.69 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 811.2K shares come close, making up 69.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- A H Belo (NYSE:AHC) stock declined by 2.51% to $1.95. This security traded at a volume of 564 shares come close, making up 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock fell 1.88% to $2.62. At the close, MediaCo Holding’s trading volume reached 300 shares. This is 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock decreased by 1.5% to $1.32. 9F’s trading volume hit 7.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.6 million.
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock declined by 1.11% to $48.3. Weibo’s trading volume hit 282.1K shares by close, accounting for 18.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.0 billion.
