12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares moved upwards by 16.45% to $3.75 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 100.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.2 million.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $4.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.8K, accounting for 1.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock rose 5.31% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7K, accounting for 0.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $27.6 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock moved upwards by 4.62% to $1.13. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.6K shares, which is 1.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $95.3 million.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock increased by 4.47% to $1.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.3K shares, which is 0.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $123.6 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares increased by 3.02% to $0.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 14.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.9 million.
Losers
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares decreased by 6.78% to $1.65 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Nymox Pharmaceutical’s trading volume hit 4.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $135.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares declined by 5.63% to $1.51. SenesTech’s trading volume hit 2.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock decreased by 4.68% to $1.02. At the close, Predictive Oncology’s trading volume reached 27.1K shares. This is 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares decreased by 4.01% to $1.44. Cellectar Biosciences’s trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock declined by 3.23% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.5K, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock decreased by 3.06% to $5.4. Hancock Jaffe’s trading volume hit 775 shares by close, accounting for 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
