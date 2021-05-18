Why Park City Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and added $2 million to its buyback.

Park City Group is currently up 29.94% to a price of $6.6. The stock's volume is currently 534.37 thousand, which is roughly 1152.28% of its recent 30-day volume average of 46.38 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Park City Gr's stock was $5.72 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $7.91 and a low of $3.72 in the past 52 weeks.

