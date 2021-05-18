fbpx
QQQ
-0.96
325.37
-0.3%
DIA
-1.44
345.09
-0.42%
SPY
-2.03
417.55
-0.49%
TLT
-0.39
137.18
-0.29%
GLD
+ 0.38
174.33
+ 0.21%

Why Park City Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and added $2 million to its buyback.

Park City Group is currently up 29.94% to a price of $6.6. The stock's volume is currently 534.37 thousand, which is roughly 1152.28% of its recent 30-day volume average of 46.38 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Park City Gr's stock was $5.72 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $7.91 and a low of $3.72 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    This morning 533 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more