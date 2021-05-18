Why Raven Industries' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results up from last year.

Raven Industries is currently up 8.37% to a price of $46.3. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 573.42 thousand, about 305.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 187.59 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $39.14 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $45.11 and as low as $18.6.

