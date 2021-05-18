fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.67
323.74
+ 0.21%
DIA
-0.58
344.23
-0.17%
SPY
-0.53
416.05
-0.13%
TLT
-0.45
137.24
-0.33%
GLD
+ 0.29
174.41
+ 0.17%

Why Raven Industries' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results up from last year.

Raven Industries is currently up 8.37% to a price of $46.3. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 573.42 thousand, about 305.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 187.59 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $39.14 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $45.11 and as low as $18.6.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    Tuesday's morning session saw 241 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more