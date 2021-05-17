Why Occidental Petroleum's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shares are trading higher after Societe Generale upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $30 per share.

Occidental Petroleum's stock is trading up 4.16% to a price of $26.0. The stock's volume is currently 10.27 million, which is roughly 59.73% of its recent 30-day volume average of 17.20 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Occidental Petroleum's stock was $26.42 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $32.52 and a low of $8.52 in the past 52 weeks.

