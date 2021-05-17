fbpx
QQQ
-1.98
328.37
-0.61%
DIA
-0.62
344.85
-0.18%
SPY
-1.01
417.50
-0.24%

Why Occidental Petroleum's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 17, 2021 3:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shares are trading higher after Societe Generale upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $30 per share.

Occidental Petroleum's stock is trading up 4.16% to a price of $26.0. The stock's volume is currently 10.27 million, which is roughly 59.73% of its recent 30-day volume average of 17.20 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Occidental Petroleum's stock was $26.42 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $32.52 and a low of $8.52 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. read more

42 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) shares rose 42.3% to $14.60 in pre-market trading. ImmunityBio and NantKwest agreed to Merge, creating a leading immunotherapy and cell therapy company. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

  Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 104 stocks made new 52-week lows. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning trading, 129 companies set new 52-week lows. Areas of Interest: The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC). read more