12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock rose 12.0% to $1.12 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 187.0K shares, which is 2.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $2.03. Addvantage Technologies’s trading volume hit 1.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock rose 5.5% to $2.3. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.1K shares, which is 1.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $130.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock rose 4.17% to $0.72. This security traded at a volume of 6.4K shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $7.3. At the close, Aeva Technologies’s trading volume reached 28.6K shares. This is 1.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock rose 2.77% to $1.11. This security traded at a volume of 7.1K shares come close, making up 0.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
Losers
- Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) stock fell 16.72% to $30.75 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 123.9K, accounting for 23.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares decreased by 4.09% to $6.1. This security traded at a volume of 1.1K shares come close, making up 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 3.21% to $6.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares decreased by 2.16% to $1.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2K, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares fell 1.49% to $19.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 203.5K shares, which is 3.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares fell 1.45% to $55.75. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.4K shares, which is 7.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.