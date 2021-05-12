11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares moved upwards by 6.29% to $4.39 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Resonant's trading volume reached 28.2K shares. This is 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.8 million. read more