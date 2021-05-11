11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares increased by 15.73% to $103.51 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 365.4K, accounting for 13.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares moved upwards by 2.22% to $28.0. Newtek Business Services’s trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $627.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares increased by 1.78% to $23.12. This security traded at a volume of 532.0K shares come close, making up 36.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock moved upwards by 1.53% to $1.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock moved upwards by 1.53% to $7.73. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 26.6K shares, which is 1.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares moved upwards by 1.17% to $27.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 319.7K, accounting for 7.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.7 billion.
Losers
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares fell 4.44% to $0.99 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 0.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $70.0 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares fell 3.19% to $0.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.1K shares, which is 0.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.8 million.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock fell 2.57% to $12.91. Gladstone Investment’s trading volume hit 10.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $428.6 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) stock declined by 1.93% to $6.38. Colony Capital’s trading volume hit 262.9K shares by close, accounting for 7.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) stock declined by 1.85% to $6.38. Pennant Park Investment’s trading volume hit 26.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
