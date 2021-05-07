12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock increased by 19.24% to $2.54 during Friday’s after-market session. Protagenic Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 1.9 million shares by close, accounting for 436.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.7 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $12.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 116 shares, which is 0.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock moved upwards by 10.67% to $6.22. Scopus BioPharma’s trading volume hit 1.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares increased by 6.96% to $4.3. OncoSec Medical’s trading volume hit 501 shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $159.7 million.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) stock increased by 2.69% to $5.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 117.9K, accounting for 5.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $792.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock rose 2.59% to $1.58. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.7K shares, which is 0.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $156.4 million.
Losers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock declined by 7.9% to $1.4 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 45.7K, accounting for 1.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares decreased by 4.51% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3K, accounting for 0.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $84.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock decreased by 4.33% to $5.31. This security traded at a volume of 66.1K shares come close, making up 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $148.1 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock fell 3.93% to $6.85. This security traded at a volume of 2.1K shares come close, making up 1.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock decreased by 2.92% to $2.66. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 323.0K shares, which is 2.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.3 million.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares decreased by 2.83% to $8.27. This security traded at a volume of 4.4K shares come close, making up 0.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $314.4 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.