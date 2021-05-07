12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock rose 5.69% to $17.81 during Friday's after-market session. Immunic's trading volume hit 94.7K shares by close, accounting for 34.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $368.9 million.