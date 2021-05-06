12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) stock rose 6.98% to $140.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.5K, accounting for 2.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 4.87% to $0.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2K, accounting for 0.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock increased by 2.66% to $5.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.6K, accounting for 2.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $147.9 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) shares increased by 2.57% to $55.38. Terex’s trading volume hit 90.4K shares by close, accounting for 13.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares increased by 2.36% to $9.52. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 1.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.7 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock moved upwards by 2.11% to $4.34. Globus Maritime’s trading volume hit 2.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares declined by 5.99% to $2.83 during Thursday’s after-market session. ShiftPixy’s trading volume hit 2.6 million shares by close, accounting for 88.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock decreased by 2.7% to $2.17. Hudson Technologies’s trading volume hit 9.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $94.1 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock decreased by 2.37% to $4.13. This security traded at a volume of 2.9K shares come close, making up 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock fell 2.14% to $11.45. At the close, Tecnoglass’s trading volume reached 662 shares. This is 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $545.8 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock declined by 2.08% to $7.54. JanOne’s trading volume hit 894 shares by close, accounting for 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 2.01% to $1.96. Fuel Tech’s trading volume hit 532 shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
