12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares moved upwards by 8.54% to $4.19 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Applied Genetic’s trading volume reached 97.1K shares. This is 3.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.1 million.
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares rose 7.89% to $21.33. At the close, G1 Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 88.5K shares. This is 6.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $897.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares rose 6.52% to $3.1. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $215.5 million.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $94.0. At the close, Tandem Diabetes Care’s trading volume reached 52.8K shares. This is 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares rose 3.82% to $30.64. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.3K shares, which is 2.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $545.5 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) stock rose 3.64% to $81.79. This security traded at a volume of 292.9K shares come close, making up 25.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares decreased by 9.79% to $165.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.1K shares, which is 10.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.9 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) stock declined by 8.38% to $19.8. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 19.9K shares, which is 6.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock decreased by 5.48% to $3.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.7K, accounting for 1.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $557.9 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares fell 4.98% to $10.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 1001.91 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $240.9 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock declined by 4.77% to $2.2. Plus Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 10.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 4.69% to $1.22. TherapeuticsMD’s trading volume hit 98.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $479.6 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.