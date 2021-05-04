fbpx
QQQ
-9.01
345.20
-2.68%
DIA
-1.40
342.51
-0.41%
SPY
-5.03
423.22
-1.2%

What's Up With Tesla Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 4, 2021 11:59 am
What's Up With Tesla Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower by 3.7% at $660.80 Tuesday amid overall market weakness. The stock has continued lower following last week's earnings report. The stock may also be continuing to react to recent reports of a delay in the company's Berlin Gigafactory opening.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.

