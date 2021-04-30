fbpx
QQQ
-1.53
341.75
-0.45%
DIA
-1.83
342.43
-0.54%
SPY
-2.42
422.42
-0.58%
TLT
+ 0.30
138.02
+ 0.22%
GLD
-0.70
166.94
-0.42%

Why Is MicroVision Stock Plummeting Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 30, 2021 1:15 pm
Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are trading lower by 18.6% at $14.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Microvision reported quarterly losses of 4 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. Microvision also reported quarterly sales of $500,000 which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $600,000. 

See Also: MicroVision Stock: When Will The Death Spiral End?

Microvision is engaged in developing a lidar sensor to be used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its lidar sensor uses laser beam scanning (LBS) technology which is based on systems that include micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software.

