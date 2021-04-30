fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
340.22
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
340.60
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
420.00
+ 0%

MicroVision Stock: When Will The Death Spiral End?

byMark Putrino
April 30, 2021 7:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MicroVision Stock: When Will The Death Spiral End?

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) are in a freefall. It was clear that the bears had taken control of the stock after it staged an epic reversal on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for shareholders, it looks like the selling will continue. There doesn’t appear to be any clear support between current levels and $10.50. This is where the stock last found support from April 19 to April 21.

At time of publication, the stock was down 21% at $14.20 per share.

See Also: MicroVision Stock Plummets On Q1 Earnings Miss: What You Need To Know

mvis_0.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bears Take Control Of MicroVision Stock

Don’t count on shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) revisiting their recent highs anytime soon. Following an epic reversal on Tuesday, they closed down Wednesday. read more

Microvision's Stock Stages Epic Reversal

On April 21, the bulls took control of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) at $10.33 a share. Three trading days later, this Monday, shares closed at $26.44. But the bears crushed it on Tuesday. MicroVision opened at $27.63 and closed at $20.16, a drop of about 24%. read more

Why This Tech Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) traded sharply higher Friday morning, running over 40%. read more

This Reddit Stock Looks Ready To Break Out Soon

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) started trending Thursday, most likely after the stock gapped higher. read more