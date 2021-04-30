MicroVision Stock: When Will The Death Spiral End?

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) are in a freefall. It was clear that the bears had taken control of the stock after it staged an epic reversal on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for shareholders, it looks like the selling will continue. There doesn’t appear to be any clear support between current levels and $10.50. This is where the stock last found support from April 19 to April 21.

At time of publication, the stock was down 21% at $14.20 per share.

