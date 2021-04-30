fbpx
QQQ
-1.04
341.26
-0.31%
DIA
-2.14
342.74
-0.63%
SPY
-2.33
422.33
-0.55%
TLT
+ 0.11
138.21
+ 0.08%
GLD
-0.66
166.90
-0.4%

Here's Why Novavax Is Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
April 30, 2021 10:55 am
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $246 following recent favorable commentary on its COVID-19 vaccine by President Biden and the company receiving an additional $147.3 million as part of Operation Warp Speed to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The stock could also be gaining in anticipation of upcoming vaccine data.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats.

