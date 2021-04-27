fbpx
QQQ
-1.17
342.80
-0.34%
DIA
-0.35
340.21
-0.1%
SPY
-0.16
417.75
-0.04%
TLT
-0.42
140.28
-0.3%
GLD
-0.19
167.01
-0.11%

Why DoorDash's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
April 27, 2021 1:07 pm
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares are trading higher after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $175 price target.

"We expect DASH to leverage its leadership position in restaurant delivery, likely solidified by the pandemic, to become one of the leading, horizontal, on-demand, last-mile fulfillment providers in North America," said Needham analyst Bernie McTernan.

DoorDash Inc provides online food delivery logistics services. The company provides on-demand food delivery services through its website.

The stock was trading 5.25% higher at $161.87 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $256.09 and a 52-week low of $121.

