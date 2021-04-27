Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares moved upwards by 60.06% to $19.24 during Tuesday's

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares moved upwards by 60.06% to $19.24 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 21.9 million shares is 1623.95% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

(NASDAQ:TIRX) shares moved upwards by 60.06% to $19.24 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 21.9 million shares is 1623.95% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares increased by 5.37% to $7.65. The current volume of 65.8K shares is 29.95% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.8 million.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares increased by 5.37% to $7.65. The current volume of 65.8K shares is 29.95% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.8 million. Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares rose 4.87% to $52.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 632.2K, which is 57.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:BRO) shares rose 4.87% to $52.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 632.2K, which is 57.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $132.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 982.8K shares, making up 56.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:MMC) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $132.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 982.8K shares, making up 56.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares increased by 2.74% to $29.99. The current volume of 116.1K shares is 39.95% of BRP Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

(NASDAQ:BRP) shares increased by 2.74% to $29.99. The current volume of 116.1K shares is 39.95% of BRP Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares rose 2.6% to $71.03. The current volume of 131.3K shares is 10.53% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock fell 3.31% to $3.8 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 40.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

(NYSE:GNW) stock fell 3.31% to $3.8 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 40.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) stock decreased by 2.56% to $15.65. Donegal Group's stock is trading at a volume of 43.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:DGICA) stock decreased by 2.56% to $15.65. Donegal Group's stock is trading at a volume of 43.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 2.53% to $4.64. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 2.53% to $4.64. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares declined by 2.22% to $167.62. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 44.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ITIC) shares declined by 2.22% to $167.62. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 44.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.4 million. Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares declined by 2.15% to $4.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.7K, which is 15.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.

(NASDAQ:HALL) shares declined by 2.15% to $4.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.7K, which is 15.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million. AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) shares declined by 1.7% to $61.59. As of 12:40 EST, AMERISAFE's stock is trading at a volume of 14.9K, which is 17.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

See also: Best Private Health Insurance