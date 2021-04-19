fbpx
QQQ
-3.41
345.42
-1%
DIA
-1.33
343.19
-0.39%
SPY
-1.99
419.29
-0.48%
TLT
-0.15
139.41
-0.11%
GLD
-0.23
166.58
-0.14%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Marlin Business Services's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 19, 2021 10:55 am
The Price And Volume Action In Marlin Business Services's Stock Today

Marlin Business Services's (NASDAQ:MRLN) stock is trading up 52.73% to a price of $21.78. The stock's current volume for the day is 757.20 thousand, which is approximately 2090.32% of its previous 30-day average volume of 36.22 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Marlin Business Services shares are trading higher after the company enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by HPS Investment Partners for $23.50 per share in cash.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $14.49 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $17.68 and fallen to a low of $5.5.

