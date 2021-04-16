fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 16, 2021 1:04 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock rose 10.59% to $13.68 during Friday's regular session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 453.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 4.34% to $11.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 18.2K, which is 2.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.8 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 3.62% to $30.61. The current volume of 350.3K shares is 118.31% of BRP Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares increased by 2.07% to $3.94. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 72.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares rose 1.97% to $3.62. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7K shares, making up 6.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares increased by 1.42% to $66.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 67.9K, which is 22.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares fell 11.7% to $1.93 during Friday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 242.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares declined by 2.33% to $86.2. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 621.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
  • Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) stock fell 2.33% to $43.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.9K, which is 89.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.7 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 2.28% to $8.16. The current volume of 724.9K shares is 37.85% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 2.25% to $7.39. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 132.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.0 million.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock declined by 1.78% to $48.7. As of 12:40 EST, Midwest Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5K, which is 14.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

