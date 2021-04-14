fbpx
QQQ
-0.84
341.44
-0.25%
DIA
+ 2.06
334.73
+ 0.61%
SPY
+ 0.79
412.07
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.27
138.75
-0.19%
GLD
-0.42
163.84
-0.26%

Analyzing The Price Action In Nurix Therapeutics Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 14, 2021 10:51 am
Nurix Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Nurix Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:NRIX) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 13.87% to a price of $30.02. The stock's current volume for the day is 150.40 thousand, which is approximately 22.88% of its previous 30-day average volume of 657.40 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nurix Therapeutics shares are trading higher after Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Nurix Therapeutics's stock was $35.71 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $52.38 and a low of $15.21 in the past 52 weeks.

