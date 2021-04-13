Analyzing The Price Action In Veru Stock Today

Veru's Stock Price And Volume Action

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is currently up 3.99% to a price of $10.22. The stock's current volume for the day is 536.76 thousand, which is approximately 37.71% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.42 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Veru shares are trading higher after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target from $19 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $13.55 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $24.57 and fallen to a low of $2.3.

