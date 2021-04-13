Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Moderna's Stock Today

Moderna's Stock Price And Volume Action

Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is trading up 7.78% to a price of $149.8. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 6.37 million, about 78.48% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.11 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Moderna shares are trading higher after the U.S. calls for a pause on competitor J&J's COVID-19 vaccine after blood clotting cases.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $149.25 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $189.26 and fallen to a low of $31.32.

