Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock moved upwards by 1.95% to $46.99 during Monday's regular session. Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 173.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

Losers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 5.27% to $8.93 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 397.8K, which is 20.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

