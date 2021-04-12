fbpx
QQQ
-0.21
337.32
-0.06%
DIA
-0.53
338.42
-0.16%
SPY
+ 0.12
411.38
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.12
137.63
-0.09%
GLD
-0.87
164.13
-0.53%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 12, 2021 12:43 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock moved upwards by 1.95% to $46.99 during Monday's regular session. Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 173.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) stock moved upwards by 1.87% to $21.98. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 42.49% of Manulife Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 billion.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock increased by 1.63% to $119.02. The current volume of 629.7K shares is 30.22% of Allstate's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.0 billion.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares rose 1.62% to $52.48. The current volume of 937.0K shares is 24.72% of Aflac's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 billion.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares increased by 1.5% to $62.89. As of 12:40 EST, Principal Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 384.0K, which is 23.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 billion.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock rose 1.47% to $95.74. As of 12:40 EST, Prudential Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 708.1K, which is 29.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 billion.

Losers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 5.27% to $8.93 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 397.8K, which is 20.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 4.67% to $2.45. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 195.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 4.48% to $3.65. The current volume of 9.3K shares is 10.0% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 4.42% to $3.9. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 57.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares fell 4.28% to $22.61. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 184.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 3.97% to $11.39. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 30.83% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

See also: Can I Claim Life Insurance as a Business Expense?

