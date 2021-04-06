Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Greenbrier Companies's Stock Today

Greenbrier Companies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is currently down 7.09% to a price of $44.37. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 132.69 thousand, about 39.16% of its recent 30-day volume average of 338.82 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Greenbrier Companies shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $44.61 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $50.21 and as low as $12.89.

