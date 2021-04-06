fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Par Pacific Hldgs's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 6, 2021 10:05 am
Par Pacific Hldgs's Stock Price And Volume Action

Par Pacific Hldgs's (NYSE:PARR) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 11.01% to a price of $16.39. The stock's volume is currently 102.45 thousand, which is roughly 13.31% of its recent 30-day volume average of 769.49 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Par Pacific shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price tag from $19 to $20 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Par Pacific Hldgs's stock was $15.92 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $20.18 and a low of $5.91 in the past 52 weeks.

