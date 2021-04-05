Why ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Stock is Trading Lower Today

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Stock Price And Volume Action

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock has been falling Monday, down 17.86% to a price of $21.57. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.84 million, which is approximately 126.46% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.04 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after the company announced has received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its supplemental New Drug Application for NUPLAZID.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $41.36 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $58.72 and fallen to a low of $23.35.

