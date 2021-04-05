fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.02
319.55
+ 1.55%
DIA
+ 3.90
327.57
+ 1.18%
SPY
+ 5.30
395.34
+ 1.32%

Why Arcus Biosciences's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 5, 2021 10:23 am
The Price And Volume Action In Arcus Biosciences's Stock Today

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is currently up 11.79% to a price of $31.39. The stock's current volume for the day is 72.89 thousand, which is approximately 12.9% of its previous 30-day average volume of 565.16 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Arcus Biosciences shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $35.12 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $42.36 and fallen to a low of $12.07.

